Slovenian plastics manufacturer SIBO GROUP will establish its U.S. headquarters in Harrisonburg, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Ralph Northam.
The company will establish a manufacturing site at 810 N. Main St. with an investment of $2.6 million. It will create 24 jobs.
The company is leasing 12,000 square-feet from partner company Montebello Packaging, according to City Economic Development Director Brian Shull.
SIBO GROUP builds caps and closures for bottles produced by Montebello Packaging and other clients, according to Shull.
"They've already worked with Montebello [Packaging] for a while so this an opportunity for them to start manufacturing in the U.S. and supply many of their U.S. customers," Shull said.
The Slovenian company was previously using the space at Montebello for warehousing, he said.
SIBO GROUP was founded in 1967 with plastic closures for cosmetic products. The company now produces over 5 billion pieces annually and has 300 customers across the globe in more than 65 countries, according to the press release.
“SIBO GROUP decided to establish its first U.S. production facility in Harrisonburg and to commit our production resources to Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley due to the welcoming culture, strategic geographical position, investment-friendly state incentives, advanced infrastructure, economically active and innovative population, highly-qualified human capital, and tradition of industrial manufacturing,” said Mat Zakotnik, CEO of SIBO USA, in the press release. “Our global team analyzed potential investment opportunities across the U.S., and we concluded that Virginia and Harrisonburg offer the best deal for our mutual success, not only in the form of market expansion opportunities for SIBO USA, but also by providing unprecedented local job creation potential, inclusive local community, and long-term corporate partnership.”
There were no local economic incentives, but the company did receive an undisclosed amount of funding from the state Virginia Jobs Investment Program for job training and recruitment, according to the press release.
SIBO GROUP's locating in Harrisonburg is the third announcement of increased manufacturing jobs and investment in the city over seven months.
Shenandoah Valley Organic is in the process of building a new $64.25 million processing facility at 350 Acorn Drive which will create 110 jobs over two phases. The announcement came in November.
Valley Guard Supply is investing $1 million for an expansion to production for medical health masks, which creates 45 news jobs, according to a February press release from Northam's office.
The city’s net employment growth occurred in low-wage jobs between 2010 and 2019, resulting in even more demand for lower cost housing, which the city already lacks, according to the recently-completed comprehensive housing report,
The largest job increase was in accommodation and food service, where 1,330 net jobs were added in the city between 2010 and 2019. Nearly 5,000 people worked in city accommodation and food jobs making under $40,000 annually between 2010 and 2019.
Workers in food preparation and serving are in the lowest paid occupation group and had a median wage of $24,220 in May 2019, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
For jobs that pay over $40,000 annually in Harrisonburg, 1,054 net jobs were added in education and net 350 in manufacturing, and net 1,368 were lost in health care and net 872 in information between 2010 and 2019. Most jobs in Harrisonburg are in education, followed by food and accommodation, retail and manufacturing and health care.
Shull said it is too early to call the three announcements of new manufacturing jobs over the past seven months a trend.
"I think its still fairly short time horizon to say its definitely a trend but I'm very much encouraged with three manufacturing announcements in less than a year those are great jobs for our community," he said.
THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.