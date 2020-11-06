Shenandoah National Park spans more than 300 square miles, but one area in particular is in need of restoration.
For decades, the Meadow Run watershed located in the south district of Shenandoah National Park has been affected by acid rain from regional air pollution, causing soil and water quality to be negatively impacted.
Due to the pollution, aquatic species and the overall health of the forest has been affected and improvements will need to be made soon, Sally Hurlbert, park spokesperson, said in a press release.
The National Park Service is seeking help from the public to evaluate several options to improve the ecosystem’s health in the watershed.
As stated in the park’s newsletter, the purpose for taking action is to improve the long-term health of the ecosystem.
Hurlbert said in the press release that options the park is looking at include applying limestone sand across the landscape to reduce the negative effects of acid rain, a practice commonly referred to as liming.
“Liming has proven to be an effective method for improving soil and water chemistry where it has been applied in similar forested landscapes of the mid-Atlantic,” she said. “This proposal should restore terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems and benefit plants and wildlife.”
A helicopter would be used to perform the operation similarly to how operations for wildfire responses are handled. Nearly 2,150 acres would need to be covered in the limestone sand.
The National Park Service is also looking at three alternative options that the public is invited to comment on. One option would involve taking no action and the other two options would use some form of liming.
The comment period will end on Nov. 15 and comments can be sent electronically through the project’s website or by mail. More information on the project can be found at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/projectHome.cfm?projectId=74048.
A decision won’t be made until April, according to the project’s planning process.
