The Shenandoah National Park has suspended a missing person investigation after remains were found in the park on Monday.
SNP announced Tuesday that based on a preliminary identification of remains found Monday by park and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff, the investigation into missing person James Alan Cattley has been suspended.
Authorities found a man's body believed to be Cattley at 11:20 a.m. on Monday, in the southern part of the park where his vehicle was found, SNP officials said. Cattley, 66, of North Garden, Va., was reported missing on Dec. 12.
His vehicle was found at the Turk Mountain parking area on Dec. 14 as park rangers closed Skyline Drive, in anticipation of an ice storm.
Officials said the body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta County for identification and determination of cause of death.
