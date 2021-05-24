With eyes leveled with the super stock soap box derby car, it was a race of who could get down the hill faster – and the competition was well represented.
The road leading to Rockingham County’s Innovation Village north of Harrisonburg was transformed Saturday and Sunday into a racing track for over 30 people who participated in the Harrisonburg Soap Box Derby Race.
The race, sponsored by the Rockingham Rotary Club, was the first since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic left the 2020 event canceled.
As racers spent the day getting ready to hop in their handmade cars and race down to the finish line, it was the first step to getting qualified for the World Championship finals held in July at Akron, Ohio.
Dave McCarty, a technical education teacher at Elkton Middle School who had 12 of his students racing on Saturday, said the winner of the race will win a $1,000 scholarship to attend the race in Ohio, with travel expenses and lodging covered.
Although there was a prize to fight for, McCarty said the event was an opportunity for students to race and their families to watch.
“It’s more of a family event,” he said. “It’s a day of just sitting back and enjoying the moment, and the sportsmanship is great here.”
Of the 16 racers who participated in Saturday’s super stock soap box derby competition, Grayson Workman, 13, of Elkton, was leading the bracket as the day progressed.
Taking a break before getting ready to compete in the final three races, Grayson said he got interested in soap box derby because of his love for NASCAR.
“I started watching NASCAR when I was 4 years old, and I thought this would be an opportunity to learn a few things,” he said.
Grayson competed in his first race in 2019 when he was a sixth-grader at Elkton Middle School. Now in eighth grade, he said he doesn’t see himself stopping anytime soon.
“I enjoy racing and winning,” he said.
First-time racer Eliza Hale, 11, of Grottoes, said she was never nervous when it came to gliding down the hill off Research Drive. In fact, the few seconds spent going down the hill was her favorite part about competing.
Eliza said she learned about soap box derby after taking McCarty’s technology class and thought racing would be fun — and it was.
“I really like building stuff and doing stuff with other people,” she said.
For those interested in soap box derby but too afraid to take the next step, Eliza said there was “nothing to be nervous about.”
Eliza’s encouragement was echoed by seasoned racer Ashley Templeton, 16, of Elkton, who competed in Sunday’s master division race.
Ashley said soap box derby racing was something that “once you do it, you can’t imagine stopping.”
“I’ve really enjoyed the experience, and it’s been really fun,” she said. “If anyone has the opportunity and are comfortable doing it, do it.”
Sunday’s race featured the master class and the stock car drivers and ran for most of the day.
The event’s coordinator, Matt Findley, took the family affair to heart as his wife and two daughters all participated in the race in some capacity.
Findley said he has run the event for the last 16 years and was excited to have the race return in 2021.
What makes soap box derby stand out to Findley is the aspect that the family is involved from every step of the way.
“You get to do it with your child,’” he said. “You build the car and watch them race the car. And soap box derby is in every school in Rockingham County.”
With the winner of the race getting the opportunity to compete in Ohio, Findley said there are typically children from across the world participating in the World Championship finals. But on a local level, it’s all about racing with friends.
“It’s a great family event,” Findley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.