In partnership with Central Valley Habitat for Humanity, Harrisonburg-based nonprofit Give Solar is launching a new fundraising effort to provide solar opportunities for Habitat for Humanity homeowners.
Jeff Heie, director of Give Solar, said in a press release that the Solar Seed Fund, which launched on Feb. 18, will pay for installing solar systems on new Habitat-built homes that are suitable for solar use.
Central Valley Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit that works to eliminate poverty housing in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County by building affordable homes for low-income families, according to its website.
Through the fund, solar energy will be more accessible to Habitat homeowners who may not have the funds to afford the upfront cost of solar, Heie said in the press release.
Heie could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
According to the press release, Central Valley Habitat for Humanity's board of directors met on Feb. 13 and unanimously voted to support the effort to raise $100,000 for the Solar Seed Fund in the next year.
The fund will cover the upfront cost for the installation of 12 solar panels on newly built Habitat for Humanity homes. Harrisonburg company Green Hill Solar will install the solar systems on the homes.
With the goal of raising $100,000, the fund will support the installation of 20 solar systems in the next five years, according to the press release.
When the fund is ready to be used, the fund will put forward $5,000 to pay for the upfront cost of installation. Homeowners will be allowed to repay the cost over the term of their mortgage, which will be returned to the Solar Seed Fund to pay for future solar installations.
“Solar will allow Habitat homeowners to save approximately $40 each month on their electricity bills by generating their own electricity,” Heie said in the press release. “After paying $20 monthly to repay the cost of the solar system, homeowners will experience a net savings of $20 per month or half-price electricity.”
Fundraising began in January when Kline May Realty donated $5,000 to sponsor the project.
Heie said in the press release that Solar United Neighbors of Virginia will promote the fund within its network in Virginia to raise more donations.
Donations can be accepted through Give Solar’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.