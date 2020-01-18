Virginia soybean production dropped by 23% last year compared to 2018, while production of other crops such as corn, cotton, peanuts, hay and dark-fired tobacco rose, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services annual crop summary.
Nationwide, soybean production dropped 20% last year compared to 2018, according to the Department of Agriculture crop-yield estimates.
“We had producers in Virginia who shifted some acreage away from soybeans into corn,” said Tony Banks, a commodity specialist with the Virginia Farm Bureau.
Farmers in southeast Virginia tended to switch to peanuts or cotton, he said.
Rockingham County farmer Wes Marshall, of Weyers Cave, shifted some of his soybean production in 2018 to corn during 2019. He also grows wheat and hay and raises beef cattle.
Back in 2018, Marshall said he planted more soybean, but by last year had decided to go back to corn, partly for natural crop rotation and partly because of prices.
Fellow soybean farmer Mike Thompson, of Mayland, has been growing soybeans on his farm for 28 years. He also produces corn and hay and raises turkeys.
Thompson also increased his soybean production in 2018, but reduced it last year.
“In 2019, [farmers] planted fewer acres of soybean because prices were depressed and there was uncertainty in the market,” Banks said.
Uncertainty in the soybean market stemmed from the trade winds with China.
In 2017, China imported $12.2 billion in soybeans from the U.S., a figure that dropped roughly 75% in 2018 down to to $3.1 billion.
Compounding the trade winds, China was beset by an outbreak of African swine fever beginning in August 2018, which resulted in the culling or deaths of roughly half the Asian powerhouse’s 440 million pigs, according to Rabobank, a Dutch agriculture industry bank.
Soybeans are a part of the feed for the pigs.
“Definitely, the price [of soybeans] dropped off due to the demand by the African swine flu,” Marshall said.
Rockingham County farmers planted just over 12,000 acres of soybeans, according to the Department of Agriculture’s 2017 Farm Census.
Five years prior, 9,847 acres of Rockingham were used for soybean production, according to the 2012 Farm Census.
“We have a few people that buys beans here in the Valley, but most of the beans produced are shipped away from here,” Thompson said.
Weather also played a role in the shifting of acreage from one crop to another, Marshall said.
“2018 was an extremely wet year, so you’re able to plant soybeans later into the growing season than you can corn,” he said.
Banks said weather also impacted soybean yields in 2019.
“Last year, at various places around the state, we had some dry weather in the month of August right as soybeans are starting to fill their pods,” he said. “That would have accounted for, or part of the reason, for the lower yields per acre.”
Nearly 35 bushels of soybeans were produced per acre in 2019, down from 42 bushels in 2018.
“Between the weather issues and the shift away from soybeans because of the prices, that’s why we’re seeing the numbers we’re seeing now,” Banks said.
One of Virginia’s most historic crops, tobacco, also had a bad year.
In 2019, production of the two ingredients in cigarettes, burley tobacco and flue-cured tobacco, were down 11% and 32%, respectively, from 2018.
Banks said cigarette sales are decreasing annually by about 4%.
Legislation led by Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va. and Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., raised the required age to buy cigarettes from 18 to 21 and was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Dec. 20 as part of a federal spending package.
However, dark fire-cured tobacco, used for products such as chewing tobacco, actually had a positive year in 2019, rising 5% from 2018.
“Even if China hadn’t left the U.S. market, we would still see downward pressure on tobacco,” Banks said.
On Wednesday, Trump signed a “phase one” trade deal as a result of the trade war between China and the United States.
But just what prices will be better off under “phase one” with China remains uncertain, Banks said.
“It’s certainly a nod in the right direction, in so far as us farmers are concerned, but it’s too early to speculate the benefit or the extent about much of a role this agreement will have,” he said.
The agreement includes $40 billion worth of American agricultural exports to China in 2020, but does not specify which products will be included in the deal.
Marshall said he was optimistic in the administration’s ability to work out a trade deal. He said he was pleased with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement since Mexico is the largest importer of American corn — a crop he also grows.
Thompson said he was also confident of a positive outcome from the negotiations.
“I think everybody I’ve talked to, on the whole, everybody’s pretty positive the way things are going,” Thompson said. “And it’s looking better now than it has for quite a few years.”
