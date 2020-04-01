From April to October, the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA sees an increase in kittens due to cats typically having many litters during the time period. To be prepared, the organization is hosting a “kitten shower” until Saturday.
“Each year we see a surge of cats, and especially kittens, come into our care around this time,” Executive Director Huck Nawaz said in a press release. “To give you an idea, of the nearly 1,800 cats that came in last year, 1,300 of them were brought in during kitten season.”
As of Tuesday, the SPCA has received nearly 200 cats and kittens, Nawaz said in an interview with the Daily News-Record, and that number is only expected to increase.
Due to COVID-19, Nawaz said, animal shelters across the state are anticipating an influx of animals as more people must relinquish animals.
“We realize that the number of intakes is not indicative of the need in the community and are preparing for the increase in animal intake in the coming months,” Nawaz said.
To prepare, the SPCA has created an online kitten shower that will allow community members to donate items listed on the shelter’s registry through Amazon.
Those who purchase items from the registry can choose between sending the item directly to the SPCA or by dropping off donations at the shelter’s lobby.
“Each year we see hundreds of kittens, too weak to survive on their own, come into our care in need of desperate help,” Nawaz said. “Milk replacer, heating pads and blankets are costly, direly needed supplies to ensure the health and well-being of those most in need. In-kind donations of such items from the public allows us to allocate funds towards other life saving efforts like spay/neuter surgeries and special medical cases.”
Tiffany Corbin, marketing and fundraising manager for the local SPCA, said the shelter held a kitten shower a few years ago, but it was an in-person event.
“Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we have had to make our kitten shower virtual,” Corbin said. “We will be posting educational materials to our Facebook and Instagram this week, such as kitten facts, and these will be accompanied by pictures and videos of the litter of kittens that we recently got in.”
Corbin said kittens posted online will not be available for adoption.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Corbin said the shelter had received three cans of kitten milk replacer and two cases of Hill’s kitten food.
“We have items ranging on our Amazon wish list from $4 to $40, so we hope people will contribute whatever they can to help out,” she said.
The main items the shelter needs are kitten milk replacers, heating pads and digital scales.
The SPCA is also seeking monetary donations to contribute to the spay and neuter fund.
