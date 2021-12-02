Two animal advocacy groups have joined together to pull off a new seasonal fundraiser for cats in the area.
The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA and the Advocates for Valley Animals have begun their first Festival of Trees event at the RHSPCA on Old Furnace Road.
“We were super excited to have them partner on the event,” said Tiffany Corbin, marketing and fundraising manager for the SPCA.
The fundraiser is a silent auction, where people can bid on various items, such as fake Christmas trees, and other seasonal items and other gifts.
“We are just grateful they’re hosting this for us with people coming through the doors to see the items and meet the pets,” Corbin said.
Melinda See, co-founder of Advocates for Valley Animals, said several members of the group had been part of similar Festival of Trees fundraisers in the past and thought doing one for the SPCA could be helpful.
She said the original goal is $1,000 that would go toward the Community Cat Program for spaying and neutering of undomesticated cats to reduce the population growth.
“I think we have seen an overpopulation in the cats in the community,” See said.
By Wednesday morning, bids had reached $600, according to See.
On Wednesday afternoon, See said she didn’t expect to meet the goal later that night, which would be all right because there is still plenty of time before the event ends Saturday at 4 p.m.
