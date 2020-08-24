The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA will host a “Clear the Shelter” event in an effort to give all animals in the shelter an adoptive home.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and all dog and cat adoption fees will be reduced to $25. Adoption fees include microchipping, spay or neuter surgery, age appropriate vaccines and any needed medical care.
There are currently more than 40 animals available for adoption at the SPCA, most being cats.
Appointments will be required to visit the animals and can be made by visiting rhspca.org/adopt or by calling the shelter at 540-434-5270.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.