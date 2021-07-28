Sentara RMH Medical Center has been named the ninth best hospital in Virginia by U.S. News and World Report this year.
U.S. News and World Report evaluates nearly 5,000 hospitals' data to form its rankings. The company publishes rankings, data journalism, advice and reporting.
"SRMH's rise to one of the top 10 best hospitals in Virginia this year is a testament to our longstanding commitment to improving health every day," Doug Moyer, president of Sentara RMH, said in a Tuesday press release. "The steadfast work of every member of our team, aiming to provide consistent, high-quality healthcare for our community, showcases the ongoing dedication of everyone at the hospital, and this honor highlights these efforts."
— Staff Report
