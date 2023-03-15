STANLEY — Stanley fire crews were busy this week.
At 9:37 p.m. Tuesday, crews responded to 952 Brady Rd., the Brady Road Apartment complex, for reports of a fire, according to Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit.
When firefighters arrived, they observed one lower floor apartment on fire, and smoke extending into five other units. The complex is two stories, and has 15 units.
Approximately 20 residents in the complex were evacuated safely, Pettit said.
Due to the cold weather, Page County EMS, Stanley Rescue Squad and the Luray Rescue Squad responded so that residents could be placed in the units to keep warm, Pettit said.
The occupant of the apartment on fire was not home during the time of the fire, Pettit said. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the one apartment.
A dog was still in the apartment during the fire and died.
The apartments are owned by Johnny Cubbage of Stanley, and they are insured, Pettit said. The resident of the apartment is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Pettit estimated damages at about $50,000.
He said the fire started in the bedroom near a nightstand and appears to be from an electrical short, but an investigation is ongoing.
It took about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control, Pettit said, and firefighters remained on the scene for two hours to make sure the fire was out.
On Monday, Stanley fire crews also responded to a fire at an apartment east of Stanley.
Pettit said that at 3:44 p.m. on Monday, crews were dispatched to 221 Kite Hollow Rd., about two miles east of Stanley, for a structure fire involving an apartment.
The upstairs of the building adjacent to the house had been converted into an apartment, Pettit said.
When firefighters arrived on-scene, the second floor was ablaze, Pettit said. Firefighters were able to keep if from spreading to the house.
Pettit said it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
The person living in the apartment was at work at the time of the fire, and the apartment is considered a total loss, Pettit said.
He estimated damages at about $40,000. The occupant is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The probable cause of the fire, Pettit said, is an electrical short in an extension cord.
No injuries were reported.
