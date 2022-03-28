A Sunday morning garage fire in Stanley has been considered a "total loss," fire officials say.
At 9:51 a.m. Sunday, the Stanley Fire Department responded to a garage fire at 1169 Honeyville Road, about 2 miles southwest of Stanley, according to Stanley Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit.
Pettit said the estimated loss of the building and the vehicles involved, a 2019 Cadillac SUV and a 2008 Ford Pickup, to be around $350,000.
There is also an estimated $5,000 damage to melted siding on the house, and paint damage to a farm truck parked nearby, Pettit said.
No injuries were reported, Pettit said, and units were on the scene for nearly three hours. It took about 30 minutes to control the fire, Pettit said.
Pettit said the first engine arrived on scene within six minutes, "but the fire was already spreading throughout the two story garage."
Firefighters were also keeping a nearby propane tank cool, and worked to keep the fire from spreading to the house, Pettit said.
The owners of the garage, Ricky and Serina McCoy, were home at the time of the fire and were able to rescue several dogs that were in the back of the building.
Officials continue to investigate the exact cause of the fire, but Pettit said it appears the fire started from a heater that was a new addition to the garage.
Pettit said 30 Stanley firefighters, and six units, responded to the fire and were assisted by tankers from the Luray and Shenandoah Fire Departments. Page County EMS were also on scene, along with the Page County Sheriff's Department.
