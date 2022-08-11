A Stanley garage has been ruled a "total loss" following a Wednesday afternoon fire.
According to Stanley Fire Chief Terry Pettit, firefighters responded to 406 Hawksbill Park Road for reports of a structure fire involving a garage. The garage, owned by Ricky and Cam Lucas, is about 3 miles east of Stanley.
When firefighters arrived, the fire was coming from the entire roof area of the garage, Pettit said. The suspected cause of the fire was lightning, Pettit said, as a storm passed through the area.
Pettit said the family had several vehicles stored in the garage that were destroyed. Total estimated damage is around $250,000. Both the building and its contents were insured, Pettit said.
It took firefighters 30 minutes to get the fire under control, and units were on the scene for about two hours, Pettit said.
No injuries were reported.
