Plans for a playground to remember a Page County police officer who was killed in the line of duty last year are underway.
In a press release, the Where Angels Play Foundation said it is building a new playground in Stanley's Hawksbill Recreation Park in memory of Stanley Police Officer Dominic "Nick" Winum.
Winum, 48, died in the line of duty Feb. 26, 2021, during a traffic stop. Community members remembered Winum as a compassionate, honest and faithful man.
Officials with the Where Angels Play foundation said the playground is completely funded by donations and "will reflect the life and personality of [Winum]."
"Nick loved helping kids while working as a police officer in the community, and this will continue to be a gift from Nick to the kids in the community for generations to come," officials with Where Angels Play said in a press release.
The playground is scheduled to be installed next summer.
Donations can be made at www.whereangelsplayfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.