STANLEY — Later this year, Stanley town leaders plan to break ground on an $80,000 performance stage at Ed Good Memorial Park.
The stage, which the town plans to later convert into an amphitheater, should be ready in time for the town’s homecoming, set for July 1 to 4.
Stanley Mayor Michael Knight said the new stage is something the town has needed for years.
“We’ve been performing on a tractor-trailer stage,” said Knight, who serves on the homecoming committee. “It’s just getting older and older.”
The project got off the ground with a $35,000 anonymous donation, which was matched by Pioneer Bank.
The town continues to seek donations.
Knight said he’s proud the community chipped in to make the project a reality.
He said the willingness of people to step up reminded him of when, in 2011, the community worked to reopen the Stanley library. Last year, the library doubled in size.
“It’s just huge,” he said. “It’s one reason I love living in a small community. People see a need and step up. They don’t even have to be asked.”
Town Manager Terry Pettit said the design for the stage and amphitheater was part of a conceptual master plan developed by Virginia Tech’s Community Design Assistance Center. As part of the plan, the stage will be positioned to have Round Head Mountain in the backdrop.
The plan also includes the possibility of a farmers market.
The new stage will join the existing walking path, playground and a monument erected by the Blue Ridge Heritage Project. The monument commemorates 135 families who lived in the 200,000 acres of Page County forest that the state seized via eminent domain in the 1920s and ‘30s to establish the park. SNP was dedicated in 1936.
Pettit said the new stage will be open to the community to use, including local musicians and churches.
“We want events going on,” he said. “We want something there every weekend.”
