A Stanley woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Page County.
According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Lynn P. Houser, 77, was driving a 2000 Nissan Altima west on U.S. 340 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and hit several trees at about 2 p.m.
Houser died at the scene of the crash about a mile east of Leaksville Road, which is Va. 616.
Houser was wearing a seat belt. A medical emergency is considered a factor in the crash.
-- Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.