Imagine being just a semester away from graduating high school when your family moves to the United States and you find yourself having to enroll in a new school where it’s going to take two more years to complete your studies.
That was the reality for Jose “Beto” Humberto Arellano Miramontes, who moved to Bridgewater in December 2017 from a small farming town in Mexico, where he had to leave behind his family, friends, girlfriend and childhood home.
In Mexico, Beto was taking classes like differential calculus, but found himself enrolled at Turner Ashby High School, where he was challenged with learning English.
Beto said moving to the United States was good and bad. Leaving his life behind was hard, but seeking a better life in the states made it worth it, he said.
And here he found teachers who cared about him, and guidance counselors who worked with him to not only make sure he graduated, but that he was on the right career path to achieve his goals.
“In my 15 years as a school counselor, I’ve never met anyone quite like Beto. He has a quiet humility but an unparalleled drive,” said TAHS counselor Sandy King. “He learned how to self-advocate and how to search for scholarships like I’ve never seen. He would show up at my counseling door and ask questions, take notes, and then follow through on the task.”
King added that an example of his thoughtfulness was post-graduation, he delivered cards to all of his teachers and small gifts to the counseling department.
“He is earnest, humble, grateful and an absolute delight,” King said.
Beto said attending TAHS was like every high school movie he’d seen. But he had a fun experience.
“I think my favorite memory was playing soccer and my teammates,” he said.
He started summer classes at Blue Ridge Community College three weeks ago and plans to do two years there before transferring to a four-year college, probably Virginia Tech, to study engineering. Beto said he hopes to study aeronautical engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.