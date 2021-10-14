Jay Krueger, a farmer in Linville, was skeptical when the new program was rolled out.
After all, its precursor was a disaster.
But other farmers and his family talked more and more, and they decided to go for it in the first year — and it’s been worth it.
The Kruegers, like roughly three-quarters of Virginia dairy farmers, pay for coverage through the Dairy Margin Coverage program, which was rolled out through the 2018 Farm Bill as a point of insurance for dairies to avoid the pitfalls between low milk prices and high feed prices that have plagued the agricultural sector for years.
“We’ve been in it since it started,” Krueger said of the program.
Still, many farmers hesitated to join the program since they have gotten burned by its predecessor, the Margin Protection Program, or MPP for short, according to Eric Paulson, treasurer and secretary of the Virginia State Dairymen’s Association.
“It did not work at all,” he said. “Dairy farmers paid a lot into the program and the prices were low, but the payments didn’t kick in. A lot of farmers had a really sour taste.”
He said dairy farmers nationwide paid in about $100 million, and only about one-tenth of it was paid back out to farmers even as the prices hammered them.
“The MPP wasn’t worth a hoot,” Krueger said.
State Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, and industry groups saw an opportunity to both get more people enrolled in the improved margin program to potentially help farmers and also gain ground on the state’s environmental goals.
The resulting legislation, the Dairy Producer Margin Coverage Premium Assistance Program, passed this year and went into effect in July. It has the state reimburse farmers for what they paid on a level of coverage from the Dairy Margin Coverage program if they have an environmental action plan.
If a farmer has a resource management plan or nutrient management plan approved by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation or a local soil and water conservation district or the farmer is covered under tier one of the Dairy Margin Coverage program, the state will reimburse the dairies for their annual premium payment, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
“There’s a lot on pressure on farms and on policymakers to adopt best management practices to clean up our waterways,” Obenshain said. “In Virginia, we have long adopted the view it’s important to offer incentives to promote voluntary adoption of best management practices.”
Brad Copenhaver, the director of VDACS, said the new state complement to the DMC is about leveraging state dollars to help residents get access to federal dollars if they need them.
“We’re getting a lot of bang for our buck here,” he said.
Obenshain said the tangible benefit of the plan is key to getting people interested.
“It also advances the policy objective of preserving an important component in our agricultural marketplace,” he said.
Rockingham County is where the most dairy in Virginia comes from, but dairies across the state have all been closing in recent years with low prices for milk and high input prices — such as the crops they use to help feed their livestock.
Paulson said the average amount a dairy farmer in the DMC got out last year was $47,339 per operation.
“That’s entirely because we have low milk prices and ever-increasing feed costs,” Paulson said.
According to Paulson, feed can account for 60% to 65% of production costs, and some prices have jumped by 33%.
“We’re seeing it really take place right now. Corn, alfalfa, soybeans have all jumped up like other” commodity prices, he said.
Obenshain said safety nets for farmers are important not only to industry, but also to the community, since Rockingham is where the most milk in the state comes from.
“Loudoun County used to one of the most prolific dairy areas in Virginia, and now dairy production in Loudoun County is virtually nonexistent,” Obenshain said.
Obenshain said he had introduced the bill in previous years, but it passed this year because state representatives prioritized funding the complementary funds for the DMC.
“We want milk prices to be great and this program not to have to be, but it’s important to have that safety net there, especially in circumstances we’re dealing with now, like in the pandemic when the market got turned upside down,” he said.
Enrollment in the state program ends in February, according to VDACS.
Krueger said the he’ll talk to other farmers, experts and VDACS staff about the state program since he intends to stay in the DMC because of low milk prices, high feed prices and concentration in agriculture forcing smaller operations out of business.
“It really is a shame what’s happened in this industry in the last 20 years,” Krueger said. “It’s like everything else is geared towards [being] bigger and more efficient — if that’s what you call it.”
