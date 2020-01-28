State and local officials announced Tuesday that Harrisonburg received a $15,000 state grant to help Sage Bird Ciderworks begin operation in downtown.
Cidery owners Zach and Amberlee Carlson, of Harrisonburg, said the funding would be “extremely helpful” in their $155,000 investment in the business, which will create six new jobs.
The business is establishing a production facility and tap room at 325 N. Liberty St. on the northern side of downtown and will be Harrisonburg’s first cidery.
“We’ve been working with folks on this grant since probably September,” Zach Carlson said. “So it has been a long process working with folks in economic development and those at the state level -- everybody’s been extremely helpful.”
Bettina Ring, Virginia's secretary of agriculture and forestry, said agriculture is the largest industry in the state, and businesses such as Sage Bird help to provide demand for Virginia produce.
All five members of City Council, city staff, and representatives from various state and federal offices were among the crowd of over 50 people in the former mechanic shop to be transformed into Sage Bird.
“The apple industry here in the state contributes an estimated $235 million to our economy each year,” Ring said. “Our apple production is also a big driver for Virginia’s second largest industry -- tourism.”
Over three years, Sage Bird will purchase $53,000 worth of Virginia apples from orchards, including Glaize Apples in Winchester, the Carlsons said. Along with a variety of apples, they will also buy local honey to make their beverages along with other fruit.
Ring said the expanding Virginia cider industry is helping to strengthen the commonwealth’s apple-growing industry.
“It’s not just good for local communities downtown — it’s great for our farmers and also in new taxes and tourism for the commonwealth,” she said.
Brian Shull, Harrisonburg's director of economic development, said this is the third Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development grant the city has received, and called it a “great tool” for helping local and state government support entrepreneurs.
“We love this program,” he said.
Since being established in 2012, money from AFID grants has been awarded to 88 businesses to help create over 2,500 jobs and commitments to purchasing $7.5 million in state products, according to Ring.
She said Sage Bird would be the 23rd cidery in the state and will have a positive impact on the city for bringing a product for both locals and tourists to enjoy.
“It’s the right project at the right location at the right time,” Shull said.
The Carlsons are aiming to open in April, but the exact timeline is still unclear, according to Zach Carlson.
“We have been here for 10 years and fallen in love with the community,” Amberlee Carlson said. “They’ve given so much to us and we want to give that back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.