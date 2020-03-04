The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association and the Virginia Healthcare Emergency Management Program have set up a web page for information on the coronavirus.
According to a press release from the VHHA, local, state and federal groups are preparing for the potential surfacing of the virus in the commonwealth.
The respiratory illness can spread from person to person and was first identified in Wuhan, China, last year.
The webpage can be accessed at https://www.vhha.com/resources/covid-19-resources/.
— Staff Report
