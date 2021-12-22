The Library of Virginia has awarded the office of Chaz Haywood, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Rockingham County, two grants amounting to over $56,000 to conserve and secure local historic documents, according to a Monday press release from Haywood.
Documents that will be conserved and stored securely include the 1872 execution book, judgment book that covers 1787 to 1796, and multiple minute books that cover the years of 1817 to 1824, 1828 to 1830, 1872, 1875 and 1876. The items will be digitized to be accessible to the public.
"Since taking office, Clerk Chaz Haywood has prioritized the preservation and digitization of all records allowing for efficient and expeditious responses to public inquiries," the release said. "Recognizing that the records of today are the historic records of tomorrow, drives the continuous updating and digitization efforts that now includes millions of online images."
— Staff Report
