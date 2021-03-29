Though the unemployment rate has recovered from peaking in double digit percentages during the COVID-19 pandemic, data increasingly show a stalled job recovery, according to Richmond Federal Reserve Bank economists.
Richmond Fed economist Joe Mengedoth called February’s job situation in the state “dismal” during a Friday conference call with reporters.
“In terms of the overall job recovery, we saw significant improvements in May through October of 2020, with an average of around 45,000 jobs being added each month during that period,” Mengedoth said in a document provided to the Daily News-Record. “But then from November of last year through February of this year, the recovery has slowed dramatically, with an average of just 4,000 jobs being added each month.”
During the call, he said even though the state’s unemployment dropped to 5.2% from 5.3% between January and February, it was more due to people leaving the job market than gains in employment.
Data show that 16,000 Virginians left the job market in February, according to Mengedoth.
“Employers continue to report difficulty finding workers, so having people leave the labor force only makes that much more of a challenge,” he said.
In January 2020, there were 68,678 people in the Harrisonburg metro area’s labor force, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In January of this year, there were over 5,000 less people in the labor market. Preliminary data show 63,605 Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents in the labor force, according to the most recent figures available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Locally, unemployment rose to 4.8% in January — increasing from 3.7% in December, according to the most recent data available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Roughly 60,500 city and county residents had a job in January — down 1,685 positions from 62,223 in December, according to the most recent and preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The number of nonfarm jobs in the Harrisonburg metro area was down roughly 6.1% in February from February 2020, according to the most recent data, which is preliminary and not seasonally adjusted, from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In February 2020, there were roughly 70,900 jobs available in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County — a figure that stood at about 66,600 a year later.
Virginians leaving the job market could be due to a variety off issues, including a lack of child care options, transportation, their own health, stimulus checks and other forms of economic support from the government, according to economic experts.
“It could be any confluence of those things where people say, ‘Maybe I can wait this out for the time being,’” said Richmond Fed economist Renee Haltom.
“It’s a very common refrain right now that child care and transportation issues, I think, are significantly impacting the labor participation rates in the Valley,” Jay Langston, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership, said in a March 10 interview with the Daily News-Record.
Statewide, only three industries added jobs in February — retail, health services and education, according to Mengedoth.
Haltom said the trend of economic activity shifting from rural to urban markets that has been increasing over the past few decades has slowed due to the pandemic, but not completely reversed.
“You saw many rural areas do not quite as bad,” she said of the COVID-19 economic fallout.
However, despite the lackluster jobs data, Haltom said she is hearing optimism from businesses about the upcoming summer.
“I am hearing employers in leisure and hospitality are saying they’re having difficulty hiring and for many reasons, including they’re just leaving the sector,” Haltom said.
Jobs in the service sector are typically lower paid, such as restaurant work. Jobs in preparing and serving food are in the lowest paid occupational group, and workers of these positions had a median wage of $24,220 in May 2019, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
According to data from the Pew Research Center from Feb. 10, 66% of unemployed workers have considered changing their job.
“Sometimes we’ve heard the labor shortage is so tight in skilled trades, they can’t even spare people to train new workers,” Haltom said.
Mengedoth said job training helps address the nation’s skills mismatch, but also presents a challenge to hospitality employers returning to business as it was before the pandemic.
Experts have said that the inability for employers to find workers results in increased wages and benefits for workers, but the labor shortage also presents difficulties to a business’ ability to grow and operate due to increased costs.
