The commonwealth has recovered three-quarters of the jobs lost at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April 2020, according to the newest data from the Virginia Employment Commission.
In those initial two months where the novel virus hit the state, businesses closed and people sheltered in place as the state shut down.
As a result, 480,000 jobs were lost over the two months. As of November, 360,000 jobs have been recovered.
“At the industry level, a few have fully recovered and now have employment levels above last February; those are professional, scientific, and technical services, transportation and warehousing, mining and logging, and federal government,” Joe Mengedoth, an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said in a document provided to the Daily News-Record. “Many other industries are close to recovered and are currently about 2 to 3 percent down from February” 2020.
About half of the remaining 120,000 unrecovered jobs are in arts and entertainment and accommodation and food services — the sectors hit hardest by the pandemic and drop in demand for services, according to Mengedoth.
However, the leisure and hospitality sector added more than 3,000 jobs, like other sectors such as educational and health services, trade, transportation and warehousing, according to the VEC data.
In total, 13,600 jobs were created in November, according to the VEC.
Every jobs sector added more positions in November except government jobs, which remained stable from the month prior, and a sector called miscellaneous services, which lost 600 positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.