The Virginia Department of Forestry is rolling out a cost-sharing program to remove trees killed or being killed by the invasive emerald ash borer beetle, according to a Monday press release from the department.
Up to half of the cost of removal for affected trees could be covered through the program for applying municipalities, nonprofits, indigenous tribes and local government agencies.
However, private companies and landowners are not eligible for the program, according to the release.
There has been a statewide decline of ash trees due to the emerald ash borer beetle. The beetle was previously eradicated in Virginia by 2003, but was reconfirmed to be in the state by 2008, according to a website that tracks the pest jointly run by national universities and state and national government groups.
— Staff Reports
