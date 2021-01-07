Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday a slew of changes to the way the state is rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine, citing a need to take action as vaccination figures lag in the commonwealth.
“We’ve vaccinated over 115,000 individuals, but we need to do it faster,” Northam said.
In Rockingham County, at least 1,126 doses have been given out, while in Harrisonburg, at least 563 doses have been given out. Across the state, 2,695 doses were administered on Tuesday, according to Virginia Department of Health data.
A new standard is the “use it or lose it” model, where medical facilities could potentially not receive as many vaccinations in the following batch if there are unnecessary delays in inoculations.
The Virginia National Guard will also help health workers plan and distribute inoculations to people as more doses are available, Northam said.
The governor has also tapped Danny T.K. Avula, the director of the Richmond and Henrico County health departments, to coordinate the different groups involved in the vaccination rollout, including hospitals, local health departments, private providers and state officials.
During the announcement, Northam also further outlined which populations are in the Group B and Group C priority cohorts.
Vaccinations in the commonwealth are underway for those in the state’s Group A, which consists of health care workers and residents and workers at long-term care facilities. This population group includes roughly 500,000 people.
Group B consists of adults over the age of 74, first responders, child care providers and K-12 teachers, and workers in essential manufacturing, transit, grocery stores and the postal sector. There are roughly 1.2 million Virginians in this cohort, according to Northam’s presentation.
Group C is made up of roughly 2.5 million people who are adults over the age of 64, people aged 16 to 64 with high risk medical conditions, and workers in construction, transportation, food service, utilities and other essential work.
Groups A, B and C combined make up 4.2 million people — nearly half the state’s population of 8.53 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. After Groups A, B and C is the general population — the remaining 4.33 million Virginians.
Another Wednesday change is moving K-12 teachers up in the priority list to Group B.
Northam said teachers are in Group B because they are “critical to getting schools back open.” He said the state is looking at one year of year-round instruction to make up for time lost in the classroom due to the virus.
Though vaccination priority groups are important, flexibility and judgment are also important in making sure as many people are vaccinated as soon as possible, Northam said.
For example, providers could give vaccines to Group B members sooner if administering them to Group A members would create serious delays or the doses could go bad otherwise, he said.
Northam said he has not heard of any doses having been dumped.
The goal is to vaccinate 25,000 Virginians a day when enough supply is available, according to a release from Northam’s office.
West Virginia has given nearly twice as many doses out per 100,000 residents as Virginia, according to state health data. However, nearly twice as many doses have been administered in the commonwealth, 117,000, than West Virginia, 62,000, and 2,204 Virginians have already received a second dose.
“We have to step up our game,” Northam said.
He said the vaccine is the best way for the commonwealth and nation to return to normal and put the pandemic in the “rear-view mirror.”
There have been 4,593 cases, 129 hospitalizations and 46 deaths in Harrisonburg and 4,313 cases, 232 hospitalizations and 48 deaths in Rockingham County, according to VDH data accessed Wednesday.
The county recorded its largest single day of virus deaths, eight, and new hospitalizations, nine, on Dec. 30.
