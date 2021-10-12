Shenandoah Valley candidates for the House of Delegates may disagree on a litany of issues, but on Monday, they discussed many bipartisan and unifying potential solutions to problems facing Virginians with disabilities and their families.
The nominees for districts encompassing Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro, and Rockingham, Augusta and Rockbridge counties met in a virtual forum hosted by The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham and The Arc of Augusta.
One of the questions the candidates were asked was about how to get more direct service professionals, those who work directly with people with disabilities, into the industry when the annual salary for the job is under $23,000 a year, resulting in high turnover and instability for families of those with disabilities, according to Heather Denman, executive director of The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham.
“This is something we all collectively need to figure out how to get it done and work together on,” said Randall Wolfe, the Democratic nominee challenging Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton.
However, there were still disagreements throughout the event.
Democratic candidate Sam Soghor, who is running against Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Raphine, said the upcoming minimum wage increases opposed by Republicans would help raise pay for direct service professionals.
Campbell could not attend due to a personal matter, according to Denman.
“If you have leadership like that, that’s standing in the way of people having a standard of living, a living wage. Well, we’re not in good shape,” Soghor said.
Another challenge facing families of those with disabilities is the lack of Medicaid DD waivers, according to Denman. Medicaid DD waivers help families afford services, some essential, in the community.
She said there are 13,000 Virginians in need of the waivers, and she asked the nominees what they will do to end the backlog.
“I will just say that we have a family who has been waiting for 20 years for a Medicaid waiver for their son who is now approaching 40 years old and they are approaching 70,” Denman said.
Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, said he became knowledgeable of the issues regarding the Medicaid DD waiver as his son with disabilities gets older. He said a potential solution can be based on how mental health backlogs have been diminished through prioritizing state funds available for those most in need and working from there.
Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, said the waitlist reached 16,000 a few years back, and the direct service provider problem is having repercussions with the Medicaid DD waivers. More than 2 out of 5 of the waivers ordered earlier this year were not used because families could not find services to use the waivers for, according to Runion.
“We need to sit down on a bipartisan basis and craft a functional plan that needs to be individually focused and the best use of resources,” he said.
Virginia should be looking at states that disburse the Medicaid funds more effectively, such as Arizona, and states that do it worse than Virginia to see where the commonwealth is going wrong and how to improve it, Runion said.
Runion’s opponent, Democrat Jennifer Kitchen, said she would be a “relentless” voice to fully fund the waivers.
“We need to take a look at all of the places wasteful spending can be cut, and we need to look at new ways of creating capital — new revenue streams,” she said.
Del. Tony Wilt and his opponent, Bill Helsley, Avoli, and Sara Ratcliffe, who is challenging Bell for his seat, were also present at the virtual meeting Monday.
