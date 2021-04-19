Virginia’s employment recovery remains sluggish, as only 800 new nonfarm payroll positions were created in March, according to data released Friday by the Virginia Employment Commission.
The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 5.2% in March — more than twice the rate in March 2020.
There are sizeable regional and industry differences between job recovery numbers since the pandemic first hit, causing economic activity to slow and the government to issue stay-at-home orders, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank economist Joe Mengedoth said in a Friday call with reporters.
For example, though the state and many areas have recovered roughly 60% of their jobs back, Richmond lags, having recovered only 47% of its jobs since the pandemic recession, according to Mengedoth.
Locally, total nonseasonally adjusted nonfarm employment in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County metro area stood at roughly 67,300 positions in March, according to the most recent data available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is preliminary.
In March of 2020, the figure stood at roughly 70,000 — crashing to 62,600 in April 2020 and then bottoming out at 60,900 in May before beginning to recover in the late summer. The figure plateaued in the fall around 67,000 and then dropped again in the winter before rising back to fall levels in the spring.
The area’s unemployment rate and civilian labor force data for March were unavailable on Sunday. In the Harrisonburg metro area, unemployment was 4.5% in February, according to preliminary BLS data.
The unemployment rate locally has held between 4% and 4.8% from September to February. It reached its lowest point, 4%, in October and November since March of 2020, when the figure stood at 2.6%.
On Friday, the area’s unemployment rate was revised by the Bureau of Labor Statistics as the unemployment rate was incorrectly calculated at 3.7% in December.
Statewide, the labor force increased marginally by 1,618 to 4.2 million, according to the Virginia Employment Commission.
The largest increases in employment across the state during March were in industries such as professional and business services, manufacturing and miscellaneous services.
Sectors that saw the largest decrease in employment last month were trade, transportation and utilities, as well as leisure and hospitality, according to VEC data.
