On Tuesday, City Council will discuss amending it’s short-term rental rules, among several other agenda items for the dais.
On Friday, Airbnb, a popular short-rental housing service, had seven properties listed in the Park View neighborhood of the city and eight properties just over the line in Rockingham County.
Three of the properties are on Summit Avenue, where Lois Whetzel has lived since 2006.
“My problem is they’re taking away the neighborhood. They’re making it commercial,” she said.
Whetzel also said there are strangers on the street constantly because of the short-term rentals.
The constant flux of new people is also an issue for Tom Sawin, 76, who has lived on Summit Avenue since 2011.
Sawin also said he was concerned about the change to the character of the neighborhood the more short-term stays are established in the area.
“The more that come, the more that will change it, and not for the good,” Sawin said.
Short-term rentals were barred in Harrisonburg until City Council approved new zoning regulations allowing them on March 26, 2019, according to city documents. However, operators are still required to apply through the city and ultimately be approved by City Council.
In total, Council has approved 25 short-term rental applications, according to city documents.
Mayor Deanna Reed said council has taken the decision where to allow short-term rentals “seriously” as evidenced by the fact that council has heard each application individually to weigh the pros and cons.
“That shows we’re listening to the neighbors and we’re listening to the applicant to make sure it is a good fit for everyone,” she said.
The agenda item to address short-term rentals is the culmination of a months-long process that began when the city Planning Commission recommended short-term rental regulations be reviewed for amendments, according to city documents.
The commission held work sessions in October and December and came up with several recommendations and a new term to be added — homestay.
The commission came up with the recommendations after grappling with questions such as where homestays and STRs should be allowed and with how many guests in the city, maximum nights of stay for guests and parking requirements.
Though homestays and short-term rentals are in many ways similar, short-term rentals could have no limit on nights to operate per year, while homestays are to be limited to only 90 days. Homestays can have a maximum of four guests, while short-term rental guests would be capped by the special-use permit.
Another notable difference between homestays and STRs is a lack of off-street parking requirements for homestays, while STRs must have one off-street parking spot for each lodging space, unless otherwise conditioned.
A final difference is that STRs are allowed in multi-family units, while homestays are not.
The changes were approved by Planning Commission and are recommended for approval by city staff, according to city documents.
“There are those parameters in place that will hopefully alleviate those concerns about potentially having a short-term rental in their area,” said Michael Parks, the city spokesman.
Applicants for homestays will still go through a process, though it is allowed by right in certain situations, he said.
“There will still be a system of checks and balances keeping an eye on things,” Parks said.
Residents should reach out to city staff in the Harrisonburg Community Development department if they have concerns about short-term rentals in their area, according to Parks.
There will also be a public hearing on rezonings for 143, 145, 149 and 153 Charles Street as well as five parcels with no address fronting Clinton Street from industrial parcels to conditional business parcels.
Tuesday, there will also be a discussion by council about establishing a task force or advisory committee to “determine” how funding from the CARES Act will be used, according to the agenda.
City Council will also consider adopting a resolution to approve the Harrisonburg Electric Commission to buy nearly 10 acres on Acorn Drive for $550,000 for part of a potential solar farm project, according to city documents.
