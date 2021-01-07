Thousands of Harrisonburg households live in homes unaligned with their income level, resulting in a "housing mismatch," according to a city-commissioned comprehensive housing assessment and market study released Thursday.
High-income residents living in lower cost housing causes more strain on an already tight supply of affordable housing, according to the report prepared by consulting firm Mullin and Lonergan Associates Inc. of Pennsylvania.
The tight supply of homes on the market paired with high demand for living in the area and low interest rates has resulted in climbing home prices in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, according to local real estate experts. This locks many in lower income groups out of a market where homes are bought after one to two weeks on the market.
The need for more affordable housing impacts renter households more than those looking to buy, according to the report.
The study said Harrisonburg has a lack of housing for those in the bottom 30% of the city's average median income.
The median household income in Harrisonburg was $46,679 between 2015 and 2019, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Homes targeted at households between 31% to 80% of the average median have many units available, but the units are often taken up by those at the highest end of the average median income scale, according to the report.
Most of Harrisonburg's housing market, 62%, is made up of renters, and the vacancy rate is low — 2% to 3.5%.
Between 2010 and 2018, 37% of city growth has been college students, who also inflate the city's poverty rate to 28%, according to the report.
Discounting students, the poverty rate in the city is 14% — compared to the national poverty rate of 10.5%, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The top recommendation from the study is for the city to hire a housing coordinator, and the second recommendation is to attract good-paying jobs and provide workforce training.
"Harrisonburg needs an economic and workforce development strategy that promotes the upskilling of residents and connects them to jobs that enable them to thrive, not just survive," the document said.
A third recommendation is to do a public education campaign about public housing, and the fourth is to prioritize city resources for affordable housing initiatives, according to the report.
Other recommendations include waiving fees for new affordable housing and a tax abatement for new affordable, multifamily developments over the next decade and adopt a policy for affordable housing locations. Tax abatements are a reduced level of property tax that increases until reaching standard levels, according to PropertyShark.com, a real estate data website.
A city housing trust was ranked 15th out of 17 priority actions the city should take to address affordable housing, according to the report.
In March, before the housing study was underway, a local multifaith religious organization called for the city and county to invest $750,000 for a joint affordable housing trust fund.
Housing trust funds, once begun by localities, receive public funding and private donations to promote affordable housing, according to the Housing Trust Fund Project, a group that provides information about the initiatives.
After asking staff to set up a housing study, City Council frequently expressed a desire to wait for the results of the study before taking any action on housing initiatives.
Adding to the economic issues around housing is the fact that the city's net employment growth occurred in low-wage jobs between 2010 and 2019, according to the report.
The largest increase was in accommodation and food service, where 1,330 net jobs were added in the city between 2010 and 2019. Nearly 5,000 people worked in city accommodation and food jobs making under $40,000 annually between 2010 and 2019.
Workers in food preparation and serving are in the lowest paid occupation group and had a median wage of $24,220 in May 2019, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
For jobs that pay over $40,000 annually in Harrisonburg, 1,054 net jobs were added in education and net 350 in manufacturing, and net 1,368 were lost in health care and net 872 in information between 2010 and 2019. Most jobs in Harrisonburg are in education, followed by food and accommodation, retail and manufacturing and health care.
