On the weekend of the Super Bowl, players strutted out onto the field to cheering Harrisonburg crowds, but they weren’t saddled with protective gear or playing for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
No, these four-legged footballers on those fields were after the greatest gift of all -- a forever home.
Harrisonburg animal shelters Cat’s Cradle and Anicira held mock Super Bowl games on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, to help increase adoptions and raise awareness about their work in the community.
“At this particular event, we always see a huge number of adoptions,” said Jennifer Ybarra, an animal care and volunteer organizer for Cat’s Cradle.
Ybarra said roughly three-quarters of the event's 15 to 20 competitors are adopted every year.
“We had our first adoption right as we started,” Ybarra said.
After several more hours, another five cats had been scratched off the list of competitors as their new owners filled out adoption paperwork.
The following day, Anicira hosted its own “Dog Bowl” at its North Liberty Street location.
Within the first hour, four dogs had been adopted, according to Alison Klekamp, the adoptions manager with Anicira.
“We’re showcasing [the dogs]. The public can come in, have snacks, ask some questions and adopt,” she said.
The dogs up for adoption on Sunday, such as Archie, a roughly year old German shepherd mix, and Nola, a beagle mix, came from Southwest Virginia, where euthanasia rates are highest in the state.
By the end of the event, there were six adoptions despite only six dogs showing their football prowess on the "field."
“It was mainly adults that were adopted, which are great because they always have a hard time finding homes,” Klekamp said. “So we’re happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.