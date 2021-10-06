There will be two housing summits in Harrisonburg this month where community members will be able to gather, learn and discuss the residential environment and results of the city’s housing study completed earlier this year.
On Oct. 30, the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority is sponsoring a summit in the James Madison University Union Ballroom from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Michael Wong, director of the HRHA and a member of the committee putting the summit together.
Draft plans call for sessions about a variety of topics led by experts, according to Wong and the draft agenda, including a local developers panel discussing the use of historic tax credits, local challenges and future opportunities; a local housing stability panel discussing resources to deal with homelessness; a locality staff panel with Adam Fletcher, Harrisonburg director of community development, and Rhonda Cooper, Rockingham County director of community development, focused on the recent housing study and future of housing in the city and county; and asset-limited, income-constrained, employed residents and others who have dealt with housing problems.
It will be free and open to the public, with registration opening Friday or Monday, according to Wong. The event is intended to draw residents, business and housing representatives, landlords and JMU students, according to the draft agenda.
Nearly two weeks prior, Harrisonburg City Council will hold two work sessions about housing at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center on Oct. 19 and 20 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. both days, according to Michael Parks, city spokesperson.
He said it is a chance for the members to discuss the city’s housing policies in-depth, understand the housing challenges and frame goals to increase housing availability in Harrisonburg.
The work sessions will be led by staff of HousingForward Virginia, a think tank, according to Parks.
A member of HousingForward Virginia could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Parks said there will be no public comment and no presentations from other groups at the work sessions.
During the meetings, council will discuss the recommendations laid out by consulting firm Mullin and Lonergan Associates Inc., which finished the housing study at the end of January.
Thousands of Harrisonburg households live in homes unaligned with their income level, resulting in a “housing mismatch” as high-income residents living in lower-cost housing cause more strain on an already tight supply of affordable housing.
The top recommendation from the study is for the city to hire a housing coordinator.
Parks said the work sessions will help lay the groundwork to hire a housing coordinator and provide information so the new staff member can get a running start at the beginning of the next calendar year.
“None of our staff are housing experts,” Parks said. “That’s why bringing in this coordinator is the most important thing we can do to move forward on the housing trust fund and all these other recommendations.”
The second recommendation from the study is to attract better-paying jobs to the area and provide workforce training.
The city’s net employment growth occurred in low-wage jobs between 2010 and 2019, according to the report, resulting in even more demand for lower-cost housing, which the city already lacks.
Another recommendation is to do a public education campaign, which Wong said the Oct. 30 housing summit will help jump-start.
The fourth recommendation is to prioritize city resources for affordable housing initiatives.
Other recommendations include waiving fees for new affordable housing and a tax abatement for new affordable, multifamily developments over the next decade and adopting a policy for affordable housing locations. Tax abatements are a reduced level of property tax that increases until reaching standard levels, according to PropertyShark.com, a real estate data website.
A city housing trust was ranked 15th out of 17 priority actions the city should take to address affordable housing, according to the report.
Housing trust funds, once begun by localities, receive public funding and private donations to promote affordable housing, according to the Housing Trust Fund Project, a group that provides information about the initiatives.
City Council members Chris Jones and George Hirschmann said they are looking forward to the summits Tuesday afternoon.
“I hope we’re able to walk away with a plan for folks that fall in all financial sections of the spectrum,” Jones said.
Hirschmann said he is most looking forward to learning about successful projects across the state and replicating the process as best as possible to lead to successful housing initiatives and developments in the city.
“We’ve got to get a hold of the formula and make it work here,” he said.
