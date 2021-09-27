Virginia State Police are investigating a Sunday night two-vehicle fatal crash in the county on Interstate 81 that killed a New Market man, sent a Timberville man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and injured two unnamed juveniles, according to a press release from VSP.
Michael J. Gullatte, 52, of New Market, suffered life-threatening injuries in the accident while traveling in a 2020 Jeep Overland. He was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center and later died from his injuries, according to VSP.
Two unnamed juvenile passengers were in the Jeep with Gullatte and, like Gullatte, they were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, according to VSP. One of the juveniles suffered serious injuries in the crash, while the other suffered minor injuries. Both were transported to Sentara RMH for treatment.
Gullatte and the juvenile passengers were headed north on I-81 Sunday evening when the Jeep went off the left side of the road and into the median, according to VSP. The vehicle traveled in the northbound median/shoulder and collided with a Virginia Department of Transportation sign and embankment after about a mile, according to VSP.
After striking the sign and embankment, the Jeep Gullatte and the two juvenile passengers were in entered the southbound lanes of I-81, according to VSP. There, at 10:05 p.m., it struck a 2021 Honda Accord that was traveling southbound, police say. The driver of the Honda was a 29-year-old Timberville man, who suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment, according to VSP. He was wearing a seat belt.
