BRIDGEWATER — Over 2,500 goodie “kindness bags” were another way the community has rallied around the small, liberal arts college in Rockingham County after tragedy struck over a month ago.
“We’re spreading our love to Bridgewater,” said Mary Kay Adams, who helped organize and collect the goodie bags. “They haven’t been forgotten.”
On Feb. 1, Bridgewater College campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed on campus.
The bags came together from seven churches in the area: Bridgewater Presbyterian, Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, Bridgewater United Methodist, Bridgewater Baptist, Dayton United Methodist, Mount Horeb Presbyterian in Grottoes, and a children’s Sunday school class at Emmanuel Episcopal in Harrisonburg.
“It blossomed,” Adams said.
Adams also said there were others, who aren’t members of those churches, who also chipped in and helped with the goodie bags — one individual at Harrisonburg Mennonite packed 60 bags herself. She said she coordinated with Robbie Miller, BC campus chaplain, to pull everything together.
Through numerous fundraisers, events, gatherings, prayer vigils and other community gatherings, the outreach of support to BC from the community has been abundant.
Adams said the goodie bags have “a hodgepodge of quite a variety of interesting things” — including baked goods, candy, snacks, treats, Smiley’s Ice Cream gift cards and more.
“We could provide for trick-or-treat or Easter with what’s in these bags,” Adams said with a laugh.
As BC students returned from spring break this week, Adams said she hopes the bags will “hopefully let the college know we love them this way.”
