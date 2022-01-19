As the Virginia General Assembly meets in the coming weeks for the 2022 legislative session, supporters of Virginia trails are asking legislators to back one of the largest proposed outdoor recreation budgets in the commonwealth's history.
In an online letter addressed to members of the Virginia General Assembly, the Virginia Trails Alliance, Virginia Bicycling Federation and organizations from communities across the commonwealth are asking state legislators to preserve the $245 million allotted to outdoor recreation, including the Shenandoah Rail Trail, in the proposed budget. No exact amount for the Shenandoah Rail Trail is allotted yet, but a portion of the money is planned for the local trail, the Eastern Shore Trail and the Fall Line Trail in the Richmond area.
"Local and regional governments from Southwest Virginia to the Eastern Shore are working energetically to plan, fund and build these trails to benefit residents and visitors alike because they know that trails consistently earn a solid return on investment through jobs, tourism, reductions in healthcare costs, and economic development," the letter said.
The Shenandoah Rail Trail would convert an inactive, 48.5-mile Norfolk Southern corridor into a recreational trail. It would cover the northern end of Rockingham County, go through Shenandoah County and end in the central part of Warren County. Trail endpoints would be in Broadway and Front Royal, and it would also pass through Timberville, Mount Jackson, Edinburg, Woodstock, Toms Brook and Strasburg.
Currently, the petition has 2,500 signatures statewide, with over 100 organizations signed as well, according to Kyle Lawrence, executive director of the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition.
"It's to help convince [legislators] that it's a really great and really important investment," Lawrence said.
Lawrence said the trail would provide transportation, recreation and economic help in the area, and improve the quality of life in the Valley.
The SVBC is a member of the Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership, which sent a letter Saturday to Valley legislators requesting their support to secure funding for the Shenandoah Rail Trail this session. The letter, shared with the Daily News-Record, says in part, "There is a rare opportunity this year to direct state funds to a project that will build our local economies while preserving a historically important rail line for future use."
The letter was signed by 16 members of the Shenandoah Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership, including mayors, members of boards of supervisors and executives.
The group wrote that in its current state, the rail corridor "provides no public benefit," and is "overgrown with trees and weeds" in some of the towns it runs through. But a future rail trail would bring "significant economic development to our communities."
"This is a once in a generation opportunity to preserve this corridor, and implement an adaptive reuse that improves economic vitality, connects communities and promotes wellness in our Valley,” Brandon Davis, executive director of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, said in an email.
Resolutions of support have been adopted by all three counties and nine incorporated towns along the rail corridor, and both state and federal legislators have expressed support for the project.
From May to June, a rail trail survey was conducted by the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
The survey received more than 9,000 responses, with 94% saying they would use the trail if built.
Woodstock Mayor Jeremy McCleary said the project has been "so overwhelmingly supported by such a broad range of people."
"In such a divided time, there's such a wide range of support for this project," McCleary said. "It's good to see."
An October economic impact analysis of the proposal completed by Robert Cline, a public finance economist, says that once completed, the Shenandoah Rail Trail will bring in a projected $32.3 million in 2030 in new annual spending in the region due to visitors at the trail.
"I think the community benefits will be enormous, but also, the acquisition of the corridor at this moment in time would be a strategic one for the Commonwealth, in part because it could take advantage of railbanking," Davis said in an email.
Railbanking allows a railroad company to "bank," rather than abandon, until such time as they may find it profitable to use as a railroad again. The Virginia Rail Policy Institute recommends that current or inactive rail lines coming up for abandonment should be railbanked.
If the project is funded and the corridor is purchased from Norfolk Southern, the goal is for the trail to be complete by 2030.
