Roughly 400 people walked through Heritage Oaks Golf Course on Sunday, not to tee off or to line up their last shot on the green, but to show their support for the city-owned facility.
“The city should really be proud of what they have here,” said Bill Yount, a member of Stay the Course, a group in support of the city continuing to operate the golf course.
The golf course has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and regulars have told the Daily News-Record in various interviews they’re confused by the measure and have been playing rounds at other area courses that remained open.
People with families and friends flocked to the 205-acre course, some carrying or wearing signs bearing messages of support for Heritage Oaks and some with clubs or other golf equipment.
The golf course has remained a contentious issue as City Council reviews the proposed $281 million budget for fiscal 2020-21.
City Manager Eric Campbell and other staff expect the city’s revenue to be hit by the pandemic. Restaurants and hotels, which contribute revenue to the city through meals and transient occupancy taxes, have seen their profits slammed by the economic slowdown.
The city started to build the course in the late 1990s, expecting it to turn a profit by 2006. It has always operated at a loss. Between fiscal year 2017 and fiscal year 2019, the economic loss of the golf course has risen by nearly $159,000, to $518,828, not including debt service.
However, advocates for the course have said that it is unfairly targeted among the rest of parks and recreation facilities.
“We understand there’s a deficit with the city budget,” Yount said. “The whole parks department is a deficit to the taxpayer — that includes all the other parks we have.”
Lee Foerster, a former director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, was one of the community members who walked Heritage Oaks in support on Sunday.
“If you compare the economics of it with the other recreational facilities, it comes out very, very well,” he said.
The course is the largest revenue generator for the parks department, according to Foerster.
“I guess my concern is that why a certain group of people picks out a certain recreational sport, that they probably don’t participate in, just because they don’t like it, to try and close it or shut it down,” he said.
Yount and other protesters said the full revenue the course brings goes beyond its balance sheet.
They cited the property tax sourced from the adjacent housing development, Heritage Estates, as well as the meals and transient occupancy tax funds from visitors to the city who play the course.
Jim and Carol Warner, of Bridgewater, also said a golf course is an amenity that raises the quality of life in the city, attracting those looking to set up businesses and relocate families.
“We’ve had so many friendships develop from being here. It’s a welcoming place,” Carol Warner said. “If it goes away, that way other people want it to go, it’s going to be a great loss to the city.”
The Warners also said it is an inaccurate notion that Heritage Oaks is only for the elite.
“We’re not elite,” Carol Warner said. “Jim was a teacher and I’m a musician. We’re not rich, but we were able to come here and play.”
However, there are those who disagree.
By Sunday afternoon, just over 1,000 people had signed a petition asking City Council to stop using taxpayer money to support the golf course.
“It seems to me very shortsighted for a certain demographic to pick out another demographic and try to close their leisure time activities, because I think if you look at the finances, it comes out” fair, Foerster said.
