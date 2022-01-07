A man was arrested after a Friday afternoon manhunt that brought a heavy police presence to the area around Tenneco, the construction site of HHS2 and Interstate 81 in Harrisonburg.
The incident began shortly after 1 p.m. when a Rockingham County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull over a car for expired registration near U.S. 33 and Stone Spring Road, according to a Friday afternoon email from Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.
The car did not stop and a pursuit began that led south through the city on South Main Street. The driver fled on foot with a shotgun after pulling in behind Valley Lanes, Hutcheson said.
Shots were fired when the suspect and a deputy encountered each other in the foot pursuit, according to Hutcheson. The suspect then discarded the shotgun.
The city issued a shelter-in-place order during the incident, which was lifted when the suspect was arrested around 1:30 p.m.
He was later taken into custody by law enforcement and given medical attention.
Rockingham County Sheriff's deputies and Harrisonburg Police Department officers were on the scene.
"The Virginia State Police Crime Scene Unit is responding to process the scene where the shooting occurred, and investigation is still ongoing at this time," Hutcheson said.
(1) comment
Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was buried today after being executed while pleading for her life. Her execution did not fit the corporate media narrative so it remains as buried as the Waukesha massacre.
She was not only a cop but also a poet:
The color we bleed is that of deep blue,
the blood that is shed
is without asking for who.
No time to be afraid, no time to cry,
no choice in what we do,
where we go or when we die.
The color we bleed is that of deep blue.
All too often one will pay the
ultimate price,
Those who wear the uniform
accept this sacrifice.
Beyond the call of duty one day might
be mine, no regrets, sorrow or fear as
I walk the Blue Line.
The color I'll bleed is that of deep blue.
Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic – say her name.
https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news/police-sgt-marlene-rittmanic-killed-in-line-of-duty
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.