The Martinsville man accused of beating a Harrisonburg hotel employee within inches of her life last summer tested positive for methamphetamine after the attack, police said in court Wednesday.
Eris Rubi Castillo, 28, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery, and property damage stemming from the attack at the Super 8 at 3330 S. Main St. on June 26.
Judge John Hart scheduled the case to go before a grand jury Tuesday.
In court on Wednesday, Rockingham County Commonwealth Attorney Marsha Garst presented video and photographic evidence, including crime scene photos, officer body-camera footage and hotel surveillance footage.
Police testified Wednesday that when they arrived on the scene after 5 a.m., they found broken glass and other damage on the third floor of the hotel, along with a severely beaten woman. The victim, Bakula Prajapati, was transported to University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment.
Castillo checked into the hotel the night before and had gotten into an argument with Prajapati because he was not provided a receipt typically given to customers the morning they check out, according to detective Brooke Wetherell.
Prajapati will never recover from some of her injuries, Wetherell said, citing staff at the facility caring for the woman. Prajapati is no longer able to care for herself, move the right side of her body or communicate, police said.
After Prajapati was first attacked by Castillo, her son who also worked at the hotel was making his way up to third floor when Castillo assaulted him and took his phone, according to surveillance footage and law enforcement testimony.
Castillo then went out to his car and grabbed a handsaw, which was recovered by police after the suspect was taken into custody, according to surveillance footage and testimony.
First responders were notified of the emergency when others in the hotel found the wounded woman and called 911, police said.
When two Harrisonburg Police Department officers arrived, they used Tasers to try to subdue him after he refused to comply with their orders to get down, they testified, and a scuffle broke out in which one officer was punched in the head several times and another was cut by smashed glass.
When Wetherell first spoke with Castillo about 30 to 45 minutes after he was arrested, he told her he was angry at Prajapati because of the incident with the receipt the night before, she said. He also said he felt attacked and snapped when she came up to his room because of a noise complaint.
That morning, Wetherell said, Castillo told her he had only been under the influence of CBD and marijuana.
Police obtained a urine sample from the suspect, which came back positive for meth. Inside his room, police found 12 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.