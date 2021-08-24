New York trucker Raheel Azar, who killed a city man and his grandmother in a 2019 Christmas Eve crash, will spend no jail time after he pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years suspended jail time — a decade for each charge, according to court documents.
Azar was sentenced Tuesday. He will also be on probation for a total of four years — two for each charge.
At 7:10 p.m. Christmas Eve 2019, Dustin E. Harlow, 33, of Harrisonburg, was driving a 1998 Chevy Tahoe on U.S. 11, just south of the Interstate 81 interchange 251, when a 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer tried to turn left into the Pilot Flying J travel center at 3634 N. Valley Pike.
The vehicles collided, and Harlow died at the scene.
Harlow's grandmother, Nancy Lambert, 82, of Rockingham County, was a passenger in the Chevy Tahoe. She was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Azhar, of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., was 35 at the time.
Azhar was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center after suffering minor injuries in the crash.
U.S. 11 was closed for about four hours while police investigated the scene and crews cleaned up the debris.
