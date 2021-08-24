More than $120,000 in grants have been awarded since the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative formed the Operation Round Up Committee in 2018, and in the latest round of giving, three Rockingham County organizations were recipients.
During its July meeting, the 10-member committee reviewed applications for SVEC’s charitable giving program and selected 10 organizations to receive $13,200 in grants. Local recipients selected were Brain Injury Connections, Rockingham Educational Foundation and Bridge of Hope.
The charitable giving program aims to address crucial needs in its service territory, according to a press release. Members voluntarily round up their monthly bills to the next even dollar, with funds accumulating in a pool of grant money. SVEC then assists with a corporate contribution.
As stated in the press release, Brain Injury Connections will use its grant to assist brain injury survivors in accessing life skills training to support their daily living needs.
Rockingham Educational Foundation will use the funds to support an innovative learning grant, which asks educators to provide a learning experience that actively engages students and can be replicated at other schools.
Bridge of Hope plans to use its funds to support its rental assistance program, which helps identify safe and sustainable housing for homeless families.
Other grant recipients include Augusta County’s Ride with Pride, Highland County’s Elegius Equine Mini Sanctuary, Page County’s Page One, Shenandoah County’s Shenandoah Valley Lutheran Ministries, Frederick County’s Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum and Winchester’s Little Theater and Temporary Thermal Shelter.
Applications are still being accepted for the program’s final grant cycle of 2021. Those interested in contributing to the program can learn more at www.svec.coop/ORU.
SVEC serves close to 96,000 meters in the counties of Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Highland, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren, as well as the city of Winchester.
