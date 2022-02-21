The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative's grant committee has decided on nearly one dozen groups that will receive a combined $23,975 from the cooperative's most recent Operation Round Up, according to a Monday press release from SVEC.
The voluntary program allows SVEC customers to round up their bill to the nearest dollar, with the difference going to local charitable organizations along with funds provided by the cooperative. The program began four years ago and has since raised more than $160,000, according to SVEC.
Nearly half of the funds raised, $11,150, is going to organizations in the counties of Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah and Augusta. The remaining funds are slated to go to six organizations in Frederick County and Winchester.
The SVEC grant committee decided in early February that Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley in Rockingham County would receive $2,500 to ensure residents "do not fall through the cracks of the health and behavioral health systems," according to the release.
In Page County, Arise will receive $2,500 for emergency housing funds to help house the homeless, and Page Alliance for Community Action will receive $2,000 for swim lessons at Hawksbill Recreation Park in Stanley and Lake Arrowhead in Luray.
The Shenandoah Alliance for Shelter in Shenandoah County is slated to receive $2,150 to help pay utility bills for struggling residents, and Renewing Homes of Greater Augusta in Augusta County will receive $2,000 to provide critical home repair to those living below the federal poverty level, according to the SVEC release.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.