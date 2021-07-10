For decades, the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative has exercised a business model of giving back to those who use its services by returning capital credits if financial audits determined the cooperative’s revenues exceeded expenses.
In 2010, $1.6 million was returned to SVEC customers.
In 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than $4 million in capital credits were returned.
Following a recent SVEC Board of Directors meeting, the pattern will continue.
Preston Knight, public relations coordinator for SVEC, announced Thursday more than $5.5 million in capital credits will be returned to cooperative members.
“The retirement of capital credits is one of the most important practices we do as a co-op and it’s what sets us apart from investor-owned or municipal utilities,” Knight said Friday. “It’s unique to the cooperative business model. Because electric cooperatives operate at cost, any excess revenues are allocated and retired to members in the form of capital credits.”
Capital credits are revenue maintained in a capital account for each member of the cooperative.
Knight said in a press release it was customary for SVEC to hold capital credits as equity in member accounts for an extended period of time to allow SVEC to fund capital projects and unplanned expenses. Once financial obligations are met, the Board of Directors can vote to return the funds.
“The opportunity to retire capital credits is a sign for members that SVEC is successfully managing its expenses,” he said.
Knight stated in the press release half of the more than $5.5 million will go to members who received service in 2020, while the remainder will be returned to members who received service in 2002 and 2003.
Knight said Friday the furthest back SVEC had distribution capital credits remaining to retire was from 2002 and 2003, which is why those years were selected.
“The board wanted to finish out retirements for 2002, specifically,” Knight said. “Additionally, by retiring credits from 2020, more of our current members who are impacted by the pandemic will be helped.”
Knight said the capital credit return is based on how much a user paid for electricity. If a SVEC member received service in 2002, 2003 and 2020, Knight said it would be fair to assume their capital credit return will be larger, but it is ultimately determined by how much the member paid for their consumption.
The credits will be returned to members in the form of a credit on bills or mailed to former members and large power accounts as a check. Knight said the capital credits are scheduled to be dispersed during the second week of July.
SVEC members who have moved out of the service area are asked to notify the cooperative of address changes to ensure future capital credit checks are mailed.
SVEC was chartered in 1936 and serves more than 96,000 meters in the counties of Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Highland, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren, as well as the city of Winchester.
