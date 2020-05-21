The Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative is notifying customers to be aware of scam calls threatening to shut off power if a bill is not paid immediately.
SVEC said members could be speaking with a scammer if they ask for a certain type of payment, such as one or more debit cards.
As ordered by the State Corporation Commission, SVEC is not currently disconnecting service for non-payment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If a member has any questions on their account, they can call 1-800-234-7832 for more information.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.