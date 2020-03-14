Friday, city and county teachers prepared to keep their classroom momentum going, even as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all state schools grades K-12 closed until March 27 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 650 teachers in the Harrisonburg City Public School system, along with their more than 1,000 counterparts in the Rockingham County Public School system, spent Friday modifying teaching plans, preparing packets and ensuring a smooth transition to online lessons.
“Twenty-six years of teaching and I’ve never been faced with a challenge like this,” said Holly Kincaid, an art teacher at Thomas Harrison Middle School.
Kincaid has been collaborating with her counterpart at Thomas Harrison Middle School to put together sketch books for students to take home. She’s also developed plans using Google Classroom.
“This is new territory and the way we ask kids to carry out some learning needs to be carefully considered and done in an equitable and fair way,” said David Burchfield, the community engagement coordinator for Rockingham County Public Schools.
Jen Kettelkamp, a first-grade teacher at Bluestone Elementary, said the first-grade team came up with a list of activities for students to do.
“We’ve prepared packets of books for them to read, writing ideas for them to write about, math packets — basically things to keep them current with what they’ve been learning in the classroom,” Kettelkamp.
She said most of what her and her fellow first-grade teachers came up with can be done independently, but some activities may need parental support.
“Each grade level created a baggy-packet for each child today,” Kettelkamp said.
Roughly 570 students attend Bluestone Elementary.
She said the plan is to invite families to come and pick up the packets for students at the school, but the packets would be delivered if a family was unable to do so.
The packets include scissors, crayons, pencils and even math games, Kettelkamp said. Online QR codes would lead to links for things such as music from the music teacher, she said.
Kettelkamp said first-grade teachers at Bluestone would also be doing read-alouds via the online system that connects teachers, students and parents called SeeSaw.
“We can do the read-aloud online, on the SeeSaw, and then they can watch it and listen to us and they have graphic organizers so they could write about the story, talk about the story with family,” she said. “So that if they don’t have somebody there, maybe, right there to read to them if maybe they’re somewhere else, [the student] could still listen to us and hear us and we could send messages to them through that.”
Emily Stewart, a math teacher, was working with her team of teachers Friday to prepare lessons for students that can be completed independently and at home.
“It’s important that we consider all of our students,” Stewart said, including where their English levels are at, and what access they have to resources at home. Teachers prepared lessons in different formats for students who have access to a computer at home and internet, a computer but no internet, and those who didn’t have access to either.
Comcast, which provides internet service in the city and county, has rolled out a barrage of steps to make access to the internet faster and even free in some cases, according to a Friday press release.
“We are giving the opportunity for low income residents and family members to get access to the internet while they’re at home during these school closures,” said Savannah Iser, a spokesperson for Comcast.
Burchfield said county teachers are keeping in mind that not all of their students have access to the internet when crafting remote-learning opportunities.
Kelly Lineweaver, the coordinator of policy and communication for city schools, said in a Friday email that teachers such as Kincaid, Stewart and Kettelkamp were “working tirelessly.”
“We all pulled together,” Kettelkamp said. “Whether it was the assistants that worked hard, the reading specialists, the ESL teachers, the music, the art, counselors — everybody just pulled together to really support each other to get these packets ready for our children.”
Staff writer Megan Williams contributed to this report.
