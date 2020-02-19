Power Monitors Inc. is constructing a new 12,000-square-foot laboratory facility for its engineering and research and development departments, according to Walter Curt, president and owner.
The new building will free up space for the Mount Crawford company’s manufacturing department, Curt said, and the expansion will create dozens of jobs.
“It will increase manufacturing space by 3,000 or 4,000 square feet and increase the amount of space the engineers can use by about the same amount,” he said.
The facility is part of a two-phase expansion for the electronic-testing equipment firm, according to Curt.
In the first phase, the new building will be finished and the research and development departments will move in from the old building.
The space that staff vacated will be renovated mostly into manufacturing space, but some will also be used as offices for departments such as marketing, Curt said.
He said the new building and renovations should be completed by the end of the year.
“I would say [the expansion] will allow us to go up to about 75 or 80 people over the next couple of years,” Curt said.
He said the firm employs roughly 45 people.
“Over the last 12 or 13 years, PMI has grown substantially and we’ve changed substantially in terms of the type of products we manufacture and so forth,” he said. “We needed space and it seemed like a good time — given the economy and the interest rates — it seemed like a good time to put up a building.”
