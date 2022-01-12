The Harrisonburg Planning Commission meeting had about entered its fifth hour when the issues started to arise Wednesday night.
The audio for the city's first virtual meeting since fall cut out while Thanh Dang, assistant director for community development, gave a presentation to the commission members about the proposed Simms Pointe apartment complex on Lucy Drive.
Bluestone Land Co., with representatives Woda Cooper Development, are seeking a special-use permit, a rezoning and an amendment to the comprehensive plan’s land use guide map for the development.
The 2018 comprehensive plan marks the site for “limited commercial” use, according to city documents.
Later Wednesday night, after the audio of the virtual meeting had been restored, city staff, Planning Commission members and one of the developer's representatives discussed the project, which was originally planned to be 111 units.
However, new plans call for 80 units in response to decreased funding from a grant slated for use on the project aimed at providing more affordable housing, the developer's representative told Planning Commission.
When it came time for public comment though, gremlins struck again.
Around 11 p.m., it was discovered the main phone line meant for residents to call in and give their thoughts on the developers' proposals was not working.
Planning Commission members and staff said they felt uneasy proceeding with the meeting if area residents were not able to call in and voice their opinions on the project.
Ultimately, the requests from the developer needed for the development were tabled and the public hearing was left open to be continued at the next meeting.
However, time is of the essence for the developers since they need to file grant applications by deadlines and the grants are needed for the project to take place.
City staff, the developers' representative and Planning Commission discussed potentially having a joint City Council and Planning Commission meeting to make up for the time lost since the Planning Commission could not hold hear from residents about the project Wednesday evening.
It is unknown how many people wanted to make a public comment in favor, against or about the project to Planning Commission Wednesday night. It is also unknown how many people were watching the Planning Commission meeting via internet or public TV broadcast.
City staff had anticipated a large turnout for the meeting, Chris Brown, city attorney, told City Council Tuesday.
Interim City Manager Ande Banks declared a state of emergency Tuesday as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge. City Council confirmed the measure at its Tuesday meeting.
"The reason we had Mr. Banks go ahead and issue [the emergency declaration] this morning is because there is a Planning Commission meeting tomorrow night and there are some potentially contentious issues on there that may generate a lot of interest and and people coming out," Brown told council Tuesday. "And [Adam Fletcher, director of community development] needed time to notify all the participants that it would be virtual."
"As Mr. Banks said, given the tremendous spike [of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations], we thought it would be unwise and almost really foolish to gather people in this room for board meetings," Brown said.
The primary purpose of the declaration was to shift meetings such as City Council and Planning Commission back online to reduce crowding in an enclosed space like the City Council chambers, Banks said.
"It just seems unwise for us to be congregating in large groups," he told council Tuesday.
A dozen residents from the nearby Bluestone Hills subdivision sent public comments to staff by Friday asking the applicants’ requests for Simms Pointe be denied — citing traffic concerns, the comprehensive plan and a precedent from a previous decision about a similarly dense but mixed-use project in 2018.
Previously, Planning Commission unanimously recommended denial of a proposed four three-story building complex featuring offices and 117 units proposed by Madison Lucy Realty at the same Lucy Drive site. City Council subsequently unanimously voted to deny the requests in a crowded October 2018 meeting.
The developers are seeking to target Simms Pointe at local working families and would not allow college students to be the primary leaseholder of units, according to documents and the representative.
The 4.7 acres of land proposed for the apartments and parking lot is vacant. The buildings would be up against Lucy Drive, while the parking lot would have one entrance and there would be no more than 1.5 parking spaces per dwelling unit, according to developer documents.
Peak morning traffic would be 41 trips per hour, which would increase to 51 trips per hour at the afternoon peak, according to a traffic study conducted by the Harrisonburg Public Works Department.
Staff recommends approval of the project on Lucy Drive, citing its benefit in increasing the stock of affordable housing in beneficial areas and that the project includes units with one, two and three bedrooms.
The city has a lack of affordable housing and its most dire need is of affordable single-bed units, according to a 2021 comprehensive housing study.
