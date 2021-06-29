On Friday, the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department increased the capacity at Westover Pool in a well-timed coincidence as temperatures are expected to feel like 100 degrees over the next few days in the Valley.
“Westover is a relatively large facility, so we’re ready for whatever the temperatures can bring and how many people come to the pool,” said Brian Mancini, acting director of the Parks and Recreation Department.
He said in a typical year, the number of people at the pool can reach up to 500 to 600.
However, the capacity remains limited based on recommendations from health officials and emergency management due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mancini.
The capacity was moved up from 250 to 375 on Friday, and as of Monday afternoon, the number of guests at the facility had yet to break 300, he said. The parks department has been in the process of expanding capacity, according to Mancini.
“If we keep pushing the envelope at 375, we’ll talk with emergency management and see what everyone’s comfortable with,” Mancini said of expanding capacity to keep up with the summer heat.
He said there are also internal discussions about possibly making the pool free during heat warnings from the National Weather Service.
In the Valley, temperatures are expected to remain high today and Wednesday between Woodstock and Staunton, according to Kevin Witt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
He said temperatures are going to feel like the mid- to upper-90s today and even near 100 in some places on Wednesday due to the humidity.
On Thursday, the high pressure will move east following a muggy Wednesday night, Witt said.
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative is asking people to conserve energy to avoid higher bills that could result due to increased use of electricity.
SVEC recommends several steps such as turning off appliances when not in use, postponing use of large electrical appliances such as dishwashers and clothes dryers until evenings and keeping the thermostat at 78 degrees, which is the utility industry’s recommended summer thermostat level.
“We’re just trying to get out there in front of this and let people know about the impact of using more energy will have on their bill,” said Preston Knight, SVEC spokesperson.
Valley Program for Aging Services has also begun its annual fan care program, which provides qualifying older residents with free fans or AC units, according to Beth Bland, VPAS director for senior services.
Older residents do not deal with high temperatures as well as they did when they were young since they are more likely to take medicine or have conditions that change body temperature and don’t sweat as much, which is how the human body cools itself, according to the AARP.
Ray “Buff” Showalter of Fox Run Farm near Dayton said the heat stresses livestock, such as his beef cattle, which won’t gain weight as well as they would in lower temperatures.
“You make sure your well and water facilities are working correctly, and that’s about all you can do,” he said.
However, he said the lack of rain over the past couple of weeks is probably a bigger concern for most farmers than stressed livestock.
“If we get 90-plus degree temps for a couple weeks and don’t get substantial rain, it’s going to start to hurt the crops,” Showalter said.
Witt said the chances of rain on Thursday and Friday are high — in the 80% range.
“Friday does look like it’s going to be about 80 degrees, so noticeably cooler,” he said.
