BRIDGEWATER — Community members stood silent in remembrance around portraits of six fallen local law enforcement officers on a solemn Monday morning.
In honor of National Police Week, law enforcement officials in the city and the county held a flag raising ceremony at the Kline Campus Center on the campus of Bridgewater College.
National Police Week was established in 1962 and recognizes law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
“Each year that I’ve been honored to begin police week with remembering our fallen officers, I’ve begun by saying heroes,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst. “And never more this year is it true.”
On Feb. 1, Bridgewater College campus safety officer Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson and campus police officer John Painter were killed in a shooting on campus.
“When others would have run, they ran to danger,” Garst said. “That’s what a hero does. So for officer John Painter and officer J.J. Jefferson, the word hero could not be more true.”
On Feb. 1, Jefferson and Painter showed courage when they sacrificed their lives to protect the community, Garst said.
“So for all of you here today that have given your lives and service to the commonwealth and beyond, I say thank you,” she said. “And to all of you that are here as a community, I say, we need to do better.”
“We need to make sure that our officers are taken care of, with better pay, better benefits and mental health services, to hold them up in their times of sorrow,” Garst said.
Bridgewater College Police Chief Milton Franklin said this week is to remember the fallen heroes “who stood in the gap and faced down evil by defending the innocent.”
“To members of the Bridgewater College family, we stand here in celebration of their lives, which they sacrificed for the safety of others and our community,” Franklin said.
Traditionally, the area’s annual event occurs outside of the Harrisonburg Public Safety Building, but officials noted how this year’s ceremony took place where Jefferson and Painter gave their lives to protect the community.
“This dynamic duo led a life of love, compassion and service, enriching the lives of everyone they met on this campus,” Franklin said. “They were hailed as heroes in friendship to our students, faculty and staff. Their lives inspire us all to be current keepers of ourselves and to each other.”
The program also remembered Manuel W. Trenary, who was shot and killed while investigating a burglary in Harrisonburg in 1959, and Wayne B. Stoutamyer, who was ambushed, shot and killed outside of his house by a man Stoutamyer had arrested for drunken driving two weeks earlier in 1976.
Former Grottoes’ Police Chief William R. Davies died in an automobile crash while driving to a call in 1988, and Rockingham County sheriff’s deputy John Rafter died while driving a prisoner to the Augusta County Jail in 1988.
“We need to remember that while this is police week, every day is police day,” Garst said, looking at the officers in attendance. “Our very lives depend upon your courage, of you standing in the breach.”
