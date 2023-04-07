The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham partnered with the Disability-inclusive Sexual Health Network (DSHN) and The Arc of Augusta to release a new resource for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).
“Healthy Understanding of our Bodies” or the HUB, is a collection of information, books, videos, teaching materials, and websites about sexual health.There are resources for a variety of sexual health topics like consent, body autonomy, healthy relationships, human reproduction, and more.
Sexual Health is a complex and important part of overall health and wellness. It connects with nearly all other areas of health in our lives, including physical health, mental health, emotional health, and relational health. Sexual Health affects how we develop relationships with others, how we think of ourselves, how we care for ourselves, and how we stay safe. Everyone is deserving of inclusive, accessible sexual health education that is free of shame and judgment.
We are launching this resource in April, which is both Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness month. Providing education on these valuable topics empowers people to develop healthy relationships and keep themselves safe from unhealthy relationships and abuse.
This is particularly important for a population that experiences sexual assault at seven times the rate of people without disabilities. Despite the power of this education, it often remains inaccessible for people with disabilities.
Our vision is that “Healthy Understanding of our Bodies” or the HUB, will help those with IDD, and those teaching and supporting people with IDD, navigate the often overwhelming and confusing topics of sexual health education and create better access for all. You can access these resources at https://thearcofhr.org/sexual-health-resource-hub/.
