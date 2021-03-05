NEW MARKET — A size-inclusive women’s fashion boutique was a concept unheard of in New Market.
Until Cristi Coryell moved back into town, that is.
Nearly 18 months ago, Coryell returned to her hometown to spend time with her family after living the last 20 years in California. After moving back, she knew she wanted to open a small business that would offer products solely from women-owned businesses, which led to the creation of The ButterCup.
The ButterCup fashion boutique opened on Nov. 28, also known as Small Business Saturday.
Coryell said she didn’t have any worries with opening a new business during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that everything was meant to be.
“When something is right, it’s right,” she said.
Coryell didn’t just want to open a fashion boutique that catered to women of all sizes, but highlighted women-owned small businesses.
“It was really important to me as a women business owner to encourage others in the area,” she said.
Coryell said she carries products from five other women-owned businesses, including Bold Buffalo Candle Co. and Wicked Naturals.
Coryell also said she made a point to offer products of various prices to provide something for everyone.
“I want it to be a go-to place known to make people feel welcomed and know they can find something that makes them feel good and look cute,” she said. “To feel empowered in their clothing or wardrobe and to be powerful and confident.”
It’s all about bringing the authentic boutique feeling to the area, Coryell said.
From handmade earrings and jewelry to skin care products from Harrisonburg’s own withSimplicity, The ButterCup has more to offer than just clothing.
In the future, Coryell hopes to be able to hire new employees, but for now runs the store with help from her family.
“I couldn’t do it without their support,” she said.
