Local nonprofits are invited to participate in a two-part strategic planning workshop, hosted by The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. The workshop will take place on Oct. 20 and Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon both days.
Nonprofits interested in attending will be required to register for the workshops by Oct. 19. Attendance to the first workshop is required to attend the second workshop.
Up to three participants from an organization will be allowed to attend the workshops, which will be held at the Massanetta Springs Camp and Conference Center.
For additional information or how to register, contact The Community Foundation at 540-432-3863.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.